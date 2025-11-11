Tinubu: I Benefited From Gambari’s Boldness

President Bola Tinubu has recounted how he benefitted from the boldness and sense of justice of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during Nigeria’s struggle for the actualisation of democracy under military rule.

The President made the revelation on Tuesday while felicitating the Ilorin monarch on the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu lauded the Emir, the Maimartaba Sarkin Ilorin, for his visionary leadership, courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the peace and development of Ilorin and Kwara State.

The President described the monarch as a man of honour and dignity who has continued to serve the nation selflessly, even after a distinguished career in the judiciary.

Tinubu said: “The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, is a man of honour and dignity. He served the country diligently before his ascension to the throne, and today, he continues to serve our nation as Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

“In the judiciary, in all the positions he held, and particularly as Justice of the Court of Appeal, he demonstrated uncommon courage, dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“During our agitation for democracy in the land, when the military was hounding me, I benefitted greatly from Dr. Sulu-Gambari’s boldness in dispensing justice, for which I remain eternally grateful.”

The President commended the Emir’s partnership with successive Kwara State administrations, which he said has helped to entrench peace and stability and pave the way for unprecedented development in Ilorin.

Tinubu wished the Emir many more years on the throne in good health and wisdom.