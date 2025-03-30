Tinubu: How Aminu Masari Stopped Me From Quitting Presidential Race

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday night revealed that his former placeholder, Aminu Masari, alongside a few others, played a crucial role in preventing him from dropping out of the 2023 presidential race.

Speaking at a special Iftar held in his honour at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu recalled a moment of doubt during his campaign, which was sparked by a conversation with a relative. His remarks were contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the president, a relative visited him at 3:30 am during the campaign period, requesting N50,000 to buy foodstuff for a family member.

“The relative lamented the cash scarcity at the time, blaming it on Tinubu’s candidacy and questioning his decision to continue in the race.

“He told me, ‘The currency is gone because of you. People are jumping over bank counters because there is no cash. Our uncle, a wealthy man, doesn’t even have N10,000 in cash. What are you running for?’” Tinubu recounted.

Despite the discouragement, Tinubu said he remained resolute in his ambition. However, he admitted that he nearly abandoned his presidential bid at that moment.

“I was amazed. At that moment, I almost dropped the idea of running for President. But thanks to Aminu Masari and all of you who encouraged me.

“When I came to Abuja, Masari told me, ‘I am the Chairman of the North West Group; don’t look back,’” he said.

Tinubu also acknowledged the economic challenges he inherited upon assuming office, stressing that he had to make tough decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies.

“On the day of my inauguration, I had to decide on something not originally in my speech, and that was the fuel subsidy removal,” he added.

The president’s remarks shed light on the internal struggles he faced on his path to leadership and the support system that kept him in the race.

