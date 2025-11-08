Tinubu Hosts Sierra Leone President In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that on arrival, Bio, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was given a Presidential ceremonial welcome.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of their discussions were not made public; however, the meeting is believed to have centred on regional peace, security, and economic integration within West Africa.

Speaking about the visit on his X handle, President Bio hinted that he was in Nigeria to speak at Baze University’s 12th Convocation.

He also disclosed that during his stay in Nigeria, he would hold discussions with top African business leaders in the country.

“This evening, I arrived in Abuja to speak at Baze University’s 12th Convocation and discuss with top African business leaders there. Looking forward to productive engagement,” he wrote.