Tinubu Hosts S’Eagles, Awards Players, Coaches National Honours, Plots Of Land

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received in audience the players and coaches of the Super Eagles at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The reception follows the team’s tenacious performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

While welcoming the team, the President thanked the Super Eagles players, coaching crew, and team Nigeria for their resilience and for lifting the spirit of the nation.

President Tinubu said it is not easy to absolve a loss but the Super Eagles demonstrated sportsmanship and a can-do attitude in the competition.

In a bid to appreciate their resilience in the 2023 AFCON and for bringing back a silver Cup the president conferred on all the Super Eagles players and coaches, the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).

Additionally, they were honored with flats in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and parcels of land.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, led the delegation to the presidency, which also included officials from the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

All the team members were adorned with green attires. Among the officials present was Alex Iwobi, who had faced cyberattacks following Nigeria’s loss to Cote D’Ivoire in the AFCON final.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the team, coach, crew, and entire management for their dedication, hard work, and sacrifices that brought them to this stage in the tournament. He acknowledged the challenges they overcame with improved performance, culminating in their journey to the finals. The President had urged Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasizing that Nigeria won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play,” Tinubu remarked. “To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit. My administration is here to make dreams come true,” the President said.