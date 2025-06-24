Tinubu Hosts Queen Mary, Seeks Expanded Cooperation On Livestock Devt

Share

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the need to expand Nigeria’s dairy and livestock economy, citing its vast potential for job creation, rural development, and food security in light of the country’s growing population.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House while receiving Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), President Tinubu said the sector could be harnessed to resolve some of Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic and security challenges.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, co-hosted the visiting Queen.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Denmark in knowledge transfer, veterinary health, and sustainable agribusiness practices.

He acknowledged the recurring conflicts between farmers and herders but expressed optimism that the challenge could be transformed into economic opportunities through targeted investment, education, and modernization of agricultural practices.

“We can convert that friction into structured economic opportunity and provide education pathways—even for farmers and herders. We can stabilize communities, grow our food systems, and lift millions out of poverty,” Tinubu stated.

He affirmed that demography remains a key pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy and aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Tinubu emphasized the need to manage Nigeria’s projected population of 400 million by 2050 through strategic investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, and employment.

The President further highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms and called for increased foreign investment that supports local production and job creation.

He also acknowledged Denmark’s significant investments in Nigeria’s agriculture and maritime sectors, applauding the contributions of companies such as A.P. Moller–Maersk and Grundfos to national infrastructure and food systems.

President Tinubu commended Denmark’s humanitarian support for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected regions and expressed optimism about further collaboration as Denmark prepares to assume the presidency of the European Union Council and a seat on the UN Security Council in 2025–2026.

On the social development front, the President welcomed the partnership between Queen Mary and Nigeria’s First Lady, particularly in initiatives such as school feeding programmes and reducing the number of out-of-school children.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu emphasized the importance of integrating traditional Islamic schools into the formal education system to ensure broader educational inclusion.

In her remarks, Queen Mary thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for the warm reception and expressed sympathy for the humanitarian crises in Nigeria’s northeast.

She said her visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities in the green economy, trade and business development for women, child health, and cultural and educational exchanges.

The Queen commended the First Lady for her support for women and families through the Renewed Hope Initiative Programme and revealed plans to visit the A.P. Moller–Maersk terminal in Lagos as part of her business engagements.

Denmark has maintained a longstanding partnership with Nigeria in advancing sustainable development and humanitarian assistance, particularly for displaced populations affected by conflict.

