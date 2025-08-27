Tinubu Hosts NGX Board, SEC DG During Brazil Visit

President Bola Tinubu has commended the remarkable growth of Nigeria’s capital market since he assumed office, highlighting increased market capitalization, rising trading activity, and expanded investment opportunities for both local and international investors.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday during his state visit to Brazil, where he received the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama.

The President described the market’s performance as a testament to investor confidence in his administration’s reforms and bold economic measures.

“Nigeria’s markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” Tinubu said.

During the meeting, SEC DG Dr. Agama applauded the signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, calling it one of Africa’s most comprehensive capital market frameworks, designed to propel Nigeria toward a ₦300 trillion market while ensuring strong investor protection.

Also, NGX Group Chairman Umaru Kwairanga credited the administration’s reforms for nearly tripling trading volumes and market value since the current government took office and invited President Tinubu to visit the NGX trading floor.

Similarly, NGX Group CEO Temi Popoola emphasized the importance of modernizing market infrastructure, promoting digital access, and expanding retail investor participation to position Nigeria as a global investment hub.

Director Nonso Okpala praised the administration’s policies for fostering exchange rate stability and macroeconomic predictability, urging more Nigerian businesses to list on NGX to broaden wealth participation.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the capital market and implementing further reforms to strengthen and expand Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, aligning with the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda to position the country as Africa’s premier investment destination.