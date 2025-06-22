Tinubu Hosts ECOWAS Leader At 67th Summit In Abuja

Share

…As WAES Welcomes Nine Presidents

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, hosted the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, amid key regional dynamics following recent military withdrawals.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, June 21, Abuja’s International Conference Centre hosted the inaugural West African Economic Summit (WAES), drawing nine of ECOWAS’s 12 sitting presidents, including: John Mahama (Ghana), Joseph Boakai (Liberia), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), Adama Barrow (The Gambia), Patrice Talon (Benin), Jean Lucien de Tové (Togo), Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea‑Bissau).

This year’s WAES, themed “Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region,” aims to foster economic integration via a Presidential Roundtable, CEO Forum, SME expo, and youth empowerment sessions.

The summit coincides with ECOWAS’s challenge of accepting the withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, now members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) a transition scheduled to complete on July 29, 2025, after a six-month exit process.

Despite these withdrawals, President Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to reintegrate AES nations, leveraging WAES and ongoing political dialogue as tools for regional cohesion.

In his summit address, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar stressed WAES offers a “rare opportunity” for West African nations to shape their own economic destiny by dismantling trade barriers, harmonising infrastructure, and empowering youth and SMEs.

Tuggar highlighted this regional forum as a departure from traditional ECOWAS mechanisms, signalling a pragmatic, outcomes-focused pivot toward development and integration.

President Tinubu, serving his second consecutive term as ECOWAS Chairman (first elected July 9, 2023; re-elected July 7, 2024), aims to maintain policy continuity in security, economic and monetary integration—including advancing the long-awaited ECO single currency by 2027.

A key item on the ongoing ECOWAS agenda is selecting future leadership for the Authority, signalling a transition in regional governance against a backdrop of geopolitical realignment.

