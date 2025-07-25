Tinubu Hosts Class Of 1999 Govs In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, hosted members of the 1999 class of governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

According to the statement, the former governors were led to the State House by a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed as of the time of filing this report, but the visit is believed to be part of ongoing consultations by the President with key political stakeholders.

The class of 1999 governors, who assumed office at the return of democratic rule, played significant roles in shaping Nigeria’s Fourth Republic politics.