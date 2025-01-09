Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received Chinese’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi at the State House in Abuja.

The high-level meeting reflects Nigeria’s growing diplomatic ties with China, as the two nations continue to strengthen economic and strategic partnerships.

New Telegraph reports that the discussions centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and infrastructure development between Nigeria and China.

Wang Yi’s visit further cements China’s position as one of Nigeria’s key international partners in its drive for economic revitalization.

In a separate ceremony, President Tinubu decorated his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lt. Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, with his new rank of Colonel.

The event, held at the State House, was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluremi Oluyede, senior government officials and the ADC’s family.

Congratulating Colonel Yusuf, President Tinubu expressed pride in his professionalism and dedication.

He commended the officer for his distinguished service, describing his promotion as a reflection of hard work and commitment to duty.

Speaking directly to Yusuf’s family, Tinubu acknowledged their support and sacrifices, noting that such milestones were impossible without a strong family foundation.

