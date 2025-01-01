Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday hosted Nigerian-born boxing champion, Anthony Joshua in his Lagos State residence.

President Tinubu described Joshua as a “True champion and a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.”

The meeting, which took place at the President’s residence in Lagos highlighted Joshua’s remarkable journey in sports and his role as an inspiration to millions of Nigerians.

Expressing his admiration, Tinubu praised Joshua’s dedication, perseverance, and global achievements, which continue to shine a positive light on Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“Anthony Joshua’s dedication and achievements continue to inspire millions daily,” the President said.

The highlight of the visit was Joshua’s presentation of an autographed boxing glove to the President.

Tinubu described the gesture as a powerful symbol.

“Thank you for the autographed glove—it is a symbol of perseverance and excellence. A symbol of what Nigerians are known for,” he noted.

President Tinubu’s post on social media reflected pride in Nigeria’s rich talent pool and resilience emphasizing the country’s potential on the global stage.

“We are Nigeria. Proudly Nigerian,” the President declared, celebrating the boxer’s achievements and their broader implications for national pride.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, has consistently embraced his Nigerian roots, often attributing his values and resilience to his heritage.

His visit to the Presidency underscores his commitment to being a positive force for his homeland, both in and out of the ring.

Share

Please follow and like us: