Tinubu Honours Ogoni Martyrs, Pledges Commitment To Dialogue

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment and dedication to dialogue, reconciliation, and the healing of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic communities, particularly as he marks the 2024 Ogoni Martyrs Remembrance Day.

In solidarity with the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) and the wider Ogoni community, Tinubu honoured those who sacrificed their lives defending Ogoni interests.

Reflecting on the theme, “After Price, Comes Prise,” Tinubu made known the need to acknowledged past sacrifices while striving for a peaceful and prosperous future.

He stated that his government will address historical grievances to foster unity and sustainable development, especially in the Niger Delta region.

Tinubu emphasized the lessons learned from the tragic 1995 execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other leaders.

To Avert future recurrences, Tinubu pledged to prevent such injustices and ensure that every Nigerian’s voice is respected.

This commitment is part of the President’s broader vision for national development anchored on mutual respect and constructive engagement.

