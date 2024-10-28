Tinubu Honours Akande’s Legacy In Industry At 80

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Olori Onikepo Olufunmike Akande, fondly known as “Nike,” as she celebrates her 80th birthday on October 29.

A pioneering force in Nigeria’s Industry and Commerce, Olori Akande is celebrated not only as Nigeria’s first female Minister of Industry but also as the second female President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Olori Akande is a revered figure, holding the distinguished title of Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland.

Also, she is being celebrated as the esteemed wife of Oba Adebayo Akande, Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

READ ALSO:

President Tinubu highlighted her enduring legacy as a visionary leader, public servant, and dedicated family figure.

In the early 1990s, Olori Akande served as a director at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON) and the Nigeria Industrial Development Bank (NIDB), now the Bank of Industry.

She was also a trustee of the National Centre for Women Development, contributing extensively to national growth and development.

President Tinubu praised her tenure as Minister of Industry, where she championed progress in the Nigerian business sector.

With an educational background from Harvard, Olori Akande’s expertise in investment and her commitment to women’s empowerment have earned her significant recognition both nationally and internationally.

Acknowledging her mentorship and philanthropy, President Tinubu expressed gratitude for her impact on countless Nigerian women and honored her as a symbol of strength, kindness, and dedication.

He prayed for her continued health and longevity, allowing her to inspire future generations.

Share

Please follow and like us: