Tinubu Honoured With Military Parade In France

On Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron participated in a grand military parade at Les Invalides in Paris.

The parade marks a key highlight of President Tinubu’s three-day state visit to France.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, commenced a three-day state visit to France to bolster Nigeria-France relations.

The duo were welcomed with military honours by the French Republican Guard at Orly Airport on Wednesday.

However, Tinubu’s official engagements begin on Thursday with a military parade at Les Invalides.

The parade was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

Key discussions during the president’s visit will focus on agriculture, security, education, energy transition, and youth empowerment, with plans to enhance skills in entrepreneurship, automation, and leadership.

Additionally, both leaders will engage in high-level talks on trade, solid minerals, finance, and innovation, alongside a France-Nigeria Business Council session to boost economic collaboration.

First Ladies Brigitte Macron and Oluremi Tinubu will also discuss initiatives to support women, children, and vulnerable groups under the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The visit will conclude with a state dinner at the Élysée Palace, highlighting strengthened ties between the two nations.

