Tinubu Holds Talk With AFRICOM Commander, U.S. Envoy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, played host to a high-level delegation from the United States (U.S.) Africa Command (AFRICOM) at the State House, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the delegation which was led by its AFROM Commander, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, had in attendance top security leadership.

Announcing the visit in a post shared on his verified X handle , the Special Assistant on Social Media to President Tinubu, Dada Olusegun, said National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Service chiefs joined the President to receive Gen. Anderson, members of his team and the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Keith Heffern.

In the U.S. team were the Charge d’Affaires, Mr Keith Heffern; AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson; Command Sergeant-Major, Garric M. Banfield, who is the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of AFRICOM; and the AFRICOM Senior Foreign Policy Adviser, Ambassador Peter Vrooman.

On the Nigerian side were NSA Ribadu; Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Defence Staff (CDC) Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen.l Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.Gen Emmanuel Uandiandeye, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Mohammed Mohammed and the Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General, Tosin Ajayi.