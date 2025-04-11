Tinubu Holds Meeting With US Official In France

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, holds a meeting with the United States (US) Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a press statement issued on Friday, April 11.

According to the statement, the high-level discussions focused on regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and economic cooperation across the African continent.

READ ALSO

He added that the meeting underscored growing diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the US under Tinubu’s leadership.

“State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss regional security including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC.

“They also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa,” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

