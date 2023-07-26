Tinubu Holds Emergency Meeting With ECOWAS Leaders Over Potential Coup In Niger

Following the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu and President Patrice Talon of the Benin Republic will meet privately at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to discuss possible ways out.

New Telegraph reports that President Talon is presently in Aso Villa for the second time in nine days.

It would be recalled that the Benin Republic President was previously in Abuja on July 18 with two other leaders, Presidents Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The conference assumes significance in light of President Bazoum’s recent detention by irate members of the prestigious Presidential Guard, who are currently dealing with an “ultimatum” from the Army.

President Tinubu of Nigeria will now preside over the Authority and Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Around the same time, Tinubu also used his verified social media accounts to convey the significance of the emergency meeting.

The President wrote: “I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism. Nigeria stands firmly with Niger. #NigeriaStandsWithNiger #DefendDemocracy.”