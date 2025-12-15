Tinubu Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The high-level security meeting is taking place amid rising concerns over the country’s internal security situation.

Checks at the Villa confirmed that the security chiefs arrived at the forecourt early in the evening and were promptly ushered into the President’s office.

The meeting reportedly began at about 6:01PM local time, with tight security around the area.

This is the first time the President is meeting with the military high command since the recent changes in the nation’s defence leadership.

The engagement followed the swearing-in of General Christopher Musa (rtd.) as the new Minister of Defence on December 4, a move that signalled a fresh approach to Nigeria’s security architecture.

While the agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, it is coming at a critical time. Over 100 students abducted from a Catholic boarding school in November are still being held by their captors, sparking nationwide concern and renewed calls for decisive government action.

The meeting also followed President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency last month.

At the time, he ordered the immediate recruitment of new personnel into the nation’s security agencies.

He also directed the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs as part of efforts to strengthen internal security operations.

In addition, the closed-door talks are taking place just days after the Senate approved the President’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the Benin Republic.

The deployment was linked to an attempted coup in the neighbouring country, raising regional security concerns.