Tinubu Highlights Simplicity, Humility As Hallmarks Of Jonathan’s Leadership At 68

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday, lauding the simplicity and humility that defined his leadership style.

The President joined Jonathan’s family, friends, and political associates in celebrating the former Nigerian leader for his contributions to nation-building.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu noted that Jonathan’s simplicity and humility were evident in his statesmanlike conduct during the 2015 presidential election—an action that strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and enhanced the nation’s global reputation.

Tinubu also recalled his past engagements with the former President, acknowledging the support and counsel that facilitated Jonathan’s rise, particularly in 2010 and during the 2011 presidential election.

He said Jonathan’s exemplary statesmanship continues to inspire leaders across the continent, especially through his diplomatic engagements promoting democratic values and political stability in Africa.

President Tinubu prayed for the continued well-being of the former President, his wife, Patience Jonathan, and their family.