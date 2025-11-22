Tinubu Highlights Legacies Of Integrity, Dignity As Ewi Of Ado Clocks 80

President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State, on his 80th birthday and 35th coronation anniversary.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu highlighted the enduring legacies of integrity, humility, and dignity that have defined the life of Ewi, one of Nigeria’s foremost traditional rulers.

Equally remarkable, according to the President, was Ewi’s outstanding leadership and commitment to the cultural heritage, unity and development of Ado Ekiti and Ekiti State generally.

Tinubu remarked: “His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III CON, JP, is a notable traditional ruler in Yorubaland, the country and beyond.

“The majesty and significance of his throne are matched almost in equal measure by the force of his character, courage and dignified existence as well as the reverence and respect in which people hold him.

“I congratulate the royal father on these two significant milestones- his 80th birthday and 35 years on the throne of his forebears.

“I also use this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to Kabiyesi for his love, kindness and support over the years.”

As Kabiyesi celebrates these milestones across five days, culminating in his 80th birthday on Sunday, November 23, 2025, I pray that Almighty God will grant him renewed grace, increased strength and more years on the throne.”