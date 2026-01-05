Tinubu Highlights Kano Gov’s Modesty, Humility Commitment To Service At 63

President Bola Tinubu has highlighted the Kano state Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf’s integrity, modesty, humility and commitment to public service, exemplified in his administration of his state as he clocks 63 on Monday.

Yusuf was elected governor of Kano in 2023 on the New Nigeria Peoples Party platform. He was previously the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in the state from 2011 to 2015 during the administration of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Tinubu, according to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, affirmed that Yusuf’s regime in Kano, the bastion of progressive politics in the North, re-echoes the commitment to grassroots development and ameliorating the plight of the Talakawas as championed by the late Mallam Aminu Kano in the state.

The President remarked: “Governor Yusuf’s leadership experience, particularly his years as commissioner, managing strategic portfolios in Kano State.”