Tinubu Heads To Ijebu-Ode For Awujale’s 8-Day Prayer

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday headed to Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony in honour of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a press statement issued on Sunday, July 20, via his verified X handle.

He wrote, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left Abuja for Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona,” he wrote.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Awujale of Ijebuland passed away on July 13 at the age of 91 and was buried the following day in Ijebu-Ode, according to Islamic rites.

Oba Adetona passed away the same day as the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, died.

His death marked the end of a 65-year reign, one of the longest in Nigerian traditional history.

Ahead of the eighth-day prayer, security has been tightened across Ijebu-Ode, particularly along roads leading to key venues such as Dipo Dina Stadium, the Awujale’s Palace, and his Igbeba private residence.

The prayer is scheduled to hold at the Dipo Dina International Stadium and will be attended by dignitaries, including Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and other top officials.