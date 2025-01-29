Tinubu Has Won War Against Terrorism Via CDS – Group

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Gen. Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

According to the group, Musa’s appointment is yielding results in the war against terrorism.

In a statement by President-General Goodluck Ibem, the group several key changes had been implemented in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes since Musa assumed office as the CDS.

t said: “The appointment of General Musa as the CDS reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to tackling these pressing issues that threaten our national security and the well-being of our citizens.

With an experienced leader at the helm of our military forces, the country is seeing a renewed sense of direction and purpose in the fight against terror and criminal activities.

Share

Please follow and like us: