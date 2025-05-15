Tinubu Has Shown Genuine Interest In Curbing Insecurity – Ichita

Share

Former member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of a national forest guard, describing the move as a clear demonstration of genuine commitment to addressing Nigeria’s growing insecurity.

Ichita, who represented Aba South State Constituency, said the President’s decision shows a swift and sincere response to the security concerns, particularly in the South-East and other parts of the country.

New Telegraph reports that during an expanded Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, President Tinubu approved the creation of a national forest guard system and directed the recruitment of over 130,000 armed operatives to secure the country’s 1,129 forest reserves.

Ichita noted that under the new system, each state is expected to recruit between 2,000 and 5,000 forest guards based on capacity. He believes the initiative is timely and critical, especially in light of his own personal experience with violent crime.

He recounted the recent killing of one of his staff members by suspected kidnappers along the Owerri–Onitsha Highway, stressing that the forest guard system could help prevent such tragedies and restore security in local communities.

“The body of Mr. Chibuzor Nkoro, an indigene of Eziama in Aba North LGA of Abia State—who until his death was a member of my staff—is currently in a mortuary in Aba,” Ichita revealed.

“Chibuzor was shot dead on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, along Ngor Okpala in Imo State while returning to Aba. The same attackers abducted one of my family members and demanded a ransom.

“This wasn’t an isolated case. In one instance, a kidnap victim had to pay a ransom of ₦1 billion. Yes, ₦1 billion.”

According to him, the approval of the armed forest guard underscores President Tinubu’s willingness to act decisively. He expressed optimism that, with proper implementation and collaboration with state governments, the initiative will help flush out foreign elements and their local collaborators who use forests as hideouts for criminal activities.

Ichita also emphasized the need for a robust information campaign to earn the trust and participation of local communities, particularly in the South-East, where public apathy toward joining security agencies remains a significant barrier.

“To secure the buy-in of the communities, there must be proper awareness. Many people in the South-East have deep reservations about joining federal security outfits. That must change if this initiative is to succeed,” he concluded.

