Tinubu Has Shown Exemplary Leadership: PAP Boss

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, on Thursday commended President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership over the past two years.

He noted that the President has worked diligently to strengthen national unity, promote peaceful coexistence, deepen the culture of good governance, and enrich democratic practices across Nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, Otuaro highlighted that the President has provided clear direction through policies and programmes anchored on his Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at driving the country’s progress and ensuring shared prosperity for all citizens.

Otuaro praised President Tinubu for his uncommon courage in confronting the economic challenges that have hindered Nigeria’s growth, noting that his bold decisions and well-crafted reforms have sparked a national rebirth, yielding positive results across various sectors of the economy.

On the security front, Otuaro lauded the President’s dynamic approach to addressing insecurity in different parts of the country. He further observed that the Niger Delta region has witnessed remarkable progress under Tinubu’s administration, which has been vigorously tackling the area’s developmental challenges.

The newly established South South Development Commission, Otuaro said, is a testament to the President’s unwavering commitment to fostering regional development and encouraging community participation in the nation’s growth process.

Otuaro emphasized that the Presidential Amnesty Programme continues to enjoy strong support from the President, which has been instrumental in the effective implementation of its mandate and the agency’s notable achievements.

He appealed to the people of the Niger Delta, and Nigerians at large, to continue supporting President Tinubu and to embrace his administration’s policies and programmes designed to steer the country toward economic recovery and socio-political advancement.

