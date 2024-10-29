Tinubu Has Responsibility To Make Things Right –Abaribe

Share

Enyinnaya Abaribe is the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In this interview, monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu, marginalisation of the South East and insecurity in the zone, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your assessment of the newly appointed ministers from the point of view of your constituents and your party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)?

My constituents as far as they are concerned believe that nothing has changed. Secondly, if you go out on the streets because this time I’m going to say that my constituents are all the oppressed and they don’t call it Renewed Hope but Renewed Shege, we don’t know where we are going with it.

I represent Abia South, which part of the South-East and we are looking at the changes. So, what are the changes from the South-East?

If you remove one minister from the Sout-East, you replace her with another minister. So, what do we have? The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is breaching the constitution Section s14:3 and 14:4 of the constitution are obvious but the President has breached it for the past 18 months and does not seem to want to correct it.

We thought that with these changes, maybe, there will be some adjustments that will also put some balm on what is going on in the minds of the people of the South-East. Sometimes, when I discuss with my friends in the administration, the question they ask me is “You Igbos; what do you want?”

I want to tell everyone that what the Igbos want is fairness and equity, which is in the constitution. That is all that we want. Treat us as you are treating everybody else. Igbos believe in lhe the hawk perch and let the eagle perch, and let no one oppress the other.

Any time an Igbo person sees that you are not treating him fairly, he will come out. So, for the South-East, as far as they are concerned, you can change your ministers but the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Your assessment is that South-East has been shortchanged in this latest cabinet reshuffle…

Even President Muhammadu Buhari, who did not as far as we know have any empathy for the South-East, still gave one more minister to the SouthEast. But what do we have today, just that five for the five states of the South-East. So, when our people say this is ‘Renewed Shege’ that means that we are already worse off than we were before now.

You are going to just give us only those five ministers that the constitution stipulates for us yet some zones have six, seven, nine and 10 ministers. So, you have to ask yourself, is it fair, just and equitable?

If it is not and you are telling us that you are doing well for us and that we should wait for tomorrow, as far as the South-East is concerned the waiting continues.

The issue you have is not whether or not there is one minister from each of the south eastern states but the fact that other states have more ministers…

Not other states but the zones! We have six geopolitical zones and so you don’t treat one geopolitical zone as if it is an appendage of every other one.

That is what I’m saying and President Bola Tinubu has the responsibility to make things right. When you come in and say you are going to make things right and yet you continue in the same direction, I don’t think anybody will be happy with that.

How much political traction is the President likely to get in the South-East with the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu, who is the widow of the former Biafra leader as a minister?

I’m a member of APGA and she is also a key member of APGA. I think she deserves to be a minister in her own right but making her a minister for the South-East will not change anything.

The point is, maybe, those who are advising Mr. President are not giving him the proper advice.

As I said, what the South-East want is ‘do to me the way you are doing to others.’ You can give to Bianca Ojukwu because she deserves it but that will not bring the South-East to say because you have given to her therefore it has covered all the anomalies.

My view is that there are fundamentals that the President ought to have taking into concentration even before he constitutes his cabinet

What would have satisfied you and the people of South-East?

What would have satisfied us; you have 50 ministries and you are sharing it by six, what does that give everybody, at least each zone will get eight ministers. But some are more, while some are less. At least, each zone will get seven.

That would have told everybody that you are even-handed, but when you go beyond that, look at what section 14:3 of the constitution says that you will have to run the state in a manner that does not show a preponderance of people from one zone.

So, what do we have today, the whole of the economy is in the hands of one zone; the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Finance.

And so you ask yourself; is this what is contained in the constitution? Section 14:4 also says that you ought to do things, so that you do not make others feel that they are not taken care of. So, as far as we are concerned, we don’t think that they are getting it right.

What do you make of the claim by some Nigerians that the National Assembly always rubber stamp whatever the President presents to it?

Let me put it this way; every leader of the National Assembly tends to stamp their authority and I believe that if the leadership today feels that they need to work closely with the President, then that may be what seems like a rubber stamp.

But don’t forget the crucial fact that most of the members of the 10th National Assembly were new and so they have not imbibed the ethos that we are actually a different arm of the government. I have stayed there for a very long time and that means I know what I’m saying.

The first time I came to the National Assembly, I think I was also feeling that maybe this is not what you are supposed to do but that is exactly where we are now. It does not necessarily mean that is what every member of the National Assembly wants.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian public does not realize that we also have to do things by vote, so I may say no to what they like and once it is put to vote, I now take responsibility for even those things that I do not like because the majority carries the vote.

Can you tell us about the President’s judgement in constituting a cabinet in the first place?

I do not think that the problem is the cabinet. My view is that there are fundamentals that the President ought to have taking into concentration even before he constitutes his cabinet.

Failure to deal with those fundamentals is where we are. So, it doesn’t matter who you put there. And what are the fundamentals. First, we are a poor country with massive debt overhang. What do you do when you are poor?

The first thing you do is to cut your coat according to your cloth. But you came in and the first thing is you bloat your cabinet, which means that the cost of governance is not going down.

Everybody in this country expected that you should be able to shrink your cabinet, rather you expand the cost of governance and everything is being given to everybody free of charge. We are buying new planes and all that. What do you expect?

Those things must be paid for. What does the man on the street see? He sees you living extravagantly and enjoying and you are telling him that things are getting tougher and he is seeing inflation, cost of fuel and electricity.

So, what do you expect? What you are going to get on the street is mass anger. The second fundamental is that the President is firing ministers but he didn’t fire the Minister of Petroleum.

What is the fundamental thing we use to get foreign exchange from? It is just how much oil we can produce and that should have been your first focus to say how do we increase the quantity of oil we produce, so that we can pay off all the debts that have been borrowed by the previous government.

By the way, an irony is that this was also an All Progressives Congress (APC) government that brought us to this point and then we have another APC government but the present APC government is pretending that the previous government was not part of its history. What are those things we ought to do? We should deal with that.

When you leave all that and bring 100 ministers let them be running around, what are they going to do? Essentially, once you are doing the production of oil that is less than 2.3 million barrels per day, you are not going to do much. So, you fall back into debt and then you borrow and at the same time, you are saying you are going to do massive work.

I’m going to do Calabar to Lagos and Lagos to Sokoto, those things are very nice but funded with what? With this, you will see at the bottom that the fundamentals are not right and then you turn around and start to blame Mr. A or Mr. B.

Based on your experience, what do you think informs the appointment of this cabinet, is it sacrifices and service to the people or personal and political interest?

It is personal and political interest because nobody goes to the cabinet without the President or the Governor making the appointment considering interests. Some people are appointed based on experience while others are because one group needs to be given something.

I assume that as a president the best for the country is what you need to deliver. And so if you find somebody competent enough to do the best job then you take the person and in any case, former governors don’t deliver anything, quote me.

The people who deliver things are those who are right there with the people at their time. Is it possible for me to say that I will deliver the whole of Abia State to someone; I may deliver my senatorial district because I’m still a serving senator.

How do you think the National Assembly has evolved and how much resemblance does it bear to the ideals that it aspired to when it was constituted in 1999?

I will tell you one short and interesting story, when the late Senator Chuba Okadigbo was the Senate President, I flew with him from Enugu Airport to Abuja Airport and when we landed at the private wing, we came out and met some ministers.

After we exchanged pleasantries, I excused myself from him to use the restroom, I came out and I didn’t see him again all of a sudden his ADC ran to me and said what are you waiting for, they just told us that President Obasanjo was landing and that the Senate President is already in his car and he is leaving. So, I ran back to go and join the Senate President and when I got in I said Sir sorry but you know I was waiting because of that.

And he said no I am the head of another arm of government and I don’t wait for Mr President and he went away. Now juxtapose it with today, is it possible for any Senate President when the President is coming to say let me go because I’m the head of another arm of government?

You can see that from that initial time they were probably far more independent than today but throughout these times you could see the reason also. An antagonistic National Assembly was what we had with the Obasanjo government at the time and so you always saw attempts to impeach and fight against each other.

It got to a point where the President cut off the National Assembly during Senator Bukola Saraki era but from the Senator Ahmed Lawan era, there was a decision taken by the leadership at that time, why don’t we cooperate with Mr. President so that all these can be a thing of the past, which also happened and from that time till now we are seeing this cooperation.

The challenge is that people are not used to this kind of cooperation but for some of us who are old times, we also sometimes advise that it is not everything that comes that we will accept even if you don’t want to do it openly, you go back and advice that this should not be done. If the Senate President probably gets a letter from the President and we want to do A, B and C, they may just go back to him and say Sir, maybe, you may need to amend this before I read it on the floor.

Maybe, that is why it seems that things that are brought will be passed. But when the president brings a minister, you must have a fundamental reason for you to say he or she should be because it is the President’s choice to work with the person and so most of them always pass through.

What is your thought on the continued stay-at-home order in the South-East and the insecurity in the region?

I think what is going on is not obedience to stay-at-home but fear because people are saying they don’t want to be killed and because they do not know where the hoodlums would come out from and say they don’t want to obey the order.

What has happened now is that all the criminals, kidnappers and hoodlums have suddenly become members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and so every little thing they will say that they are IPOB.

People are not going to get enough protection because there is no way police or army can cover everywhere and nobody wants to be the causality of the hoodlums. So, it is not compliance. It is fear.

