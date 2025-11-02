Tinubu Has Reintegrated Southeast Into Nigeria’s Mainstream Dev’t – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restored the Southeast to its rightful place in Nigeria’s development map, ending what he described as years of political marginalisation of the region.

Umahi stated this in Aba, Abia State, during an inspection tour of ongoing federal road projects, where he commended President Tinubu for integrating the Southeast into the nation’s mainstream governance and development agenda.

According to the former Ebonyi State Governor, no administration has given the region as much attention as the current one, both in infrastructural development and in appointments of prominent Southeast sons and daughters into positions of national trust.

“Southeast is being integrated into the mainstream development of this country. It shows that we have been moved in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Umahi said.

“The days of marginalisation of the Southeast are gone. We are getting what we have not been getting before. We never had a Minister of Works. Just a few days ago, service chiefs were changed, and the Southeast was not left out. The President in his magnanimity also gave us the Chief of Air Staff.”

He noted that President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance has reflected in both appointments and massive infrastructural projects across the Southeast.

“I can assure you that there is no part of the Southeast where a mega federal project is not ongoing,” Umahi said. “The President is ensuring that our people are connected and that development reaches every corner.”

He urged Ndigbo to support the President and set aside sentiments, stressing that unity and collaboration are vital for the region’s progress.

“There is nothing Southeast will get if we don’t come together, setting aside sentiments to move our people to the centre. That’s what I know the governors in the Southeast are doing now, even better than when we served. They are taking the Southeast straight to the centre,” he added.

Highlighting major ongoing federal projects in the region, Umahi mentioned the Second Niger Bridge valued at ₦76 billion, the Enugu-Onitsha Road being executed under the MTN Tax Credit Scheme at ₦202 billion, and the Umuahia-Aba Road nearing completion.

“The Umuahia-Aba road is 112km, with only 4.5km remaining. The Abia State Governor has promised to support its completion before December because he trusts the President’s commitment,” he explained.

Other projects, according to him, include the Enugu-Abakaliki Road (₦183 billion) and the Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Road (₦193 billion), among others.

Describing President Tinubu as “a man God brought to right the wrongs in Nigeria,” Umahi praised the administration’s economic direction, noting positive indices such as rising foreign reserves and declining inflation.

“You can see all the indices of development, inflation has dropped to 18%, foreign reserves have risen to $43 billion, and the GDP is growing over 43%. We are grateful to God because no man speaks until God has spoken,” Umahi said.

He commended Abia State Governor Alex Otti for his developmental strides, describing him as a leader who shares the President’s vision of infrastructural renewal.

“Abia has never had it this good. President Tinubu is an infrastructure god. The governor believes in the President, and that’s why he is in a hurry to develop Abia,” he said.

Umahi urged the people of the Southeast to remain united and hardworking, assuring them that the region’s best days are ahead under the Tinubu administration.