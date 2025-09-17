Tinubu Has Redefined Concept Of Modern Leadership In Nigeria – Shettima

…as UNICEF promises continued support for RHI

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu has redefined the concept of leadership in Nigeria.

Shettima made this disclosure on Wednesday when he received a delegation from UNICEF Nigeria led by the country representative, Ms Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the delegation that the country was blessed with a dedicated and committed leader, noting that the President was determined to invest in the youth and in the overall transformation of the education sector.

He asserted that UNICEF is a worthy partner in progress to actualise its goals.

As the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) pledged continued support and partnership in actualising some programmes of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Shettima described the move as a step in the right direction.

Commenting on the administration’s vigour in pursuing legacy projects in health, nutrition, human capital development and related fields, Shettima said the government is committed to working with UNICEF and other development partners to advance some of the “laudable initiatives” of the Federal Government, such as the Nutrition 774 Initiative, Economic and Financial Inclusion, and the Nutrition Intervention Fund, among others.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of courage and conviction, and he is doing everything possible to redefine the concept of modern leadership in Nigeria.

“We are on the cusp of regenerating our economy and rebuilding this nation. The gains of our reforms are manifesting by the day, the inflationary trend is on the decline and by the end of the year, the economy will further stabilise for all to see.”

Acknowledging the relationship between Nigeria and UNICEF over the years, the Vice President said, “We have worked with your colleagues on different programmes across the country in the past, and I believe that your coming will bring on board new experience, exposure and the capacity for value addition to what we are doing.”

Earlier, the UNICEF Country Representative acknowledged Shettima’s dedicated leadership, strong voice and disposition in supporting humanitarian causes in Nigeria and beyond, describing him as a global citizen.

She assured the Vice President of UNICEF’s unrelenting commitment and alignment with the priorities of Tinubu’s administration, particularly its programmes on nutrition, human capital development, and education of the girl child, among others.

The UNICEF Country representative commended some of the administration’s interventions, such as the Nutrition 774 Initiative, the Nutrition Intervention Fund, and the Nutrition Bill, noting that the government’s vision is clear and the mission is realisable.