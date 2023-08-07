Tinubu has put Nigeria in a more precarious situation –Ekechukwu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is expected to deliver judgement on the suits filed before it, any moment from now. Are you optimistic that the verdict of the tribunal would assuage the feelings of Nigerians on the outcome of the election?

I am very optimistic that if the judiciary, in this case the tribunal follows the rule of law and address the case according to the Electoral Act and Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Nigerian people will be certified with their judgement. It is very clear that a lot of violations of the law were committed and the inability to follow set down rules and regulations was evident before, during and after the election.

Setting individual feeling aside, I personally believe that Nigerian people want what the world wants, which is: The Nigerian judiciary to exert its independence under the law, follow the rule of law and uphold the Constitution of Nigeria no matter whose ox is gored. If does do that, I believe that the Nigerian people will be satisfied.

What are the likely steps the Atiku Diaspora group would take if the verdict of the tribunal is not in its favour, and will the group congratulate the incumbent president?

It will be very unlikely that the tribunal will rule differently from the desires of the people and against the law. So, preempting the decision is premature. Secondly, the tribunal, ruling differently will be going against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that will simply mean that the judiciary was compromised. I am hoping that the law takes precedent over individual interest.

In terms of congratulating the winner, it will depend on who the judgement favours. If it favours the one that the people chose within the ambit of the law, of course we will congratulate the person.

Your candidate did not score up to 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory; what gives you the confidence that the judgement would go the way of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

The 25 per cent of Abuja is sacrosanct; there is no doubt about that. The law, however, provides that the disqualification of the other candidates will automatically make Atiku Abubakar the president. Going by what is in front of the tribunal to adjudicate, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has too much baggage with him.

And, from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), suit we learnt that the APC breached the 14-day time frame allowed by the constitution and by law for replacement of candidates as the timeframe has elapsed by the time the party’s vice presidential placeholder, Ibrahim Masari, withdrew and Kashim Shettima was nominated. This makes him an invalid candidate.

On the other hand, the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has a count of double nomination and not being a member of the party or invalid candidacy brought against him by the APC candidate. Now, if the Judiciary maintains its independence and uphold the law, which I believe it will, anything short of disqualification will be miscarriage of justice and the end of democracy in Nigeria.

As you can see, my confidence stems on the belief that the judiciary will uphold the law. I understand that Nigerians have lost hope in the judiciary, but I feel this is a unique but rare opportunity for it to take back the position as the last authority in the democratic system.

The European Union (EU) and other observer groups released damning reports against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); would you say that such negative reports about the inability of the commission to conduct credible elections have brighten the chances of declaring your candidate winner of the presidential poll?

The reports by the EU and other observer groups are the final indication that INEC that is supposed to be an unbiased umpire was compromised. The negative report further supports the position of my candidate, who has been right all along. It is sad to say this: It is not that INEC is unable to conduct a credible election in Nigeria, it is that people allowed themselves to be compromised due to financial gain or reasons best known to them. They lack integrity, and by lacking integrity, they broke the law and compromised the election, which by law is pure treason, and very unpatriotic.

On whether the reports further brighten the chances of declaring my candidate winner of the 2023 presidential election; I will say that the judiciary should follow the law and the very important evidence that were presented to it to arrive at its judgement, which of course includes the observers reports. The eye of the world is watching Nigeria; mostimportantly the judiciary.

Do you see the tribunal nullifying the election given what the incumbent president has done since he assumed office?

Yes! Not only do I see the tribunal nullifying the election, I also see the disqualification of the necessary candidates. It is a matter of the law and upholding the constitution of the land.

Now, to address what Bola Tinubu has done so far, you will agree with me that he has not done anything but put Nigeria in a more precarious situation. Let me explain. The position of the president that he forcefully imposed on himself, is one that takes measures before making a policy statement, but in his case, he speaks to please some gullible Nigerians, .

Not having the method to implement your policy in place before announcing it, exposes the country to unnecessary chaos. For instance, let us take the subsidy announcement. Without having the process to implement the policy, he announced it prematurely. That is now causing unnecessary hardship on the citizens. Another is the quick announcement of the student loan scheme, which turned out to be a sham.

Should I mention his unplanned firing of many board members of agencies and parastatals without first announcing their replacements; the reckless suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is affecting the monetary policy of the country; the unchecked announcement of monetary inducement for the National Judicial Commission, National Assembly and the N8,000 a month to the poor?

These are mere words that have no proper methods to implement them. These are not even well thought out policies talk less of not having the method to effectively implement them. A president is supposed to first, carefully put in place, the methods to implement any policy he wants to pursue before announcing it to the public. That simply means having a policy document before opening your mouth to talk to avoid exposing citizens to unnecessary hardship.

Do you agree with President Tinubu that nullifying the election will throw Nigeria into chaos?

That statement was a big joke, he was telling Nigerians that obeying and following the rule of law will bring chaos. In another words, breaking the law is advantageous. It was a statement made by one who does not have any defence but looking for straws to hang on. Nullifying and disqualifying Tinubu is the only way to strengthen our democracy. Not only that, it will be exert the judiciary to take its rightful place in the Nigerian democratic system.

Sometimes, I wondered if INEC misbehavior of violating its guideline, electoral law and the constitution to force Tinubu on Nigeria is divinely orchestrated to put Nigeria on the right path. Why did I say that? The judiciary, doing the right thing by following the law will rebuild public trust in them as Nigerians will begin to believe in the judiciary again, for as it is now, they have little, or no trust in the judiciary.

Secondly, it will strengthen democracy in Nigeria by stopping unwanted elements thinking they can just rig elections or forge documents to be elected. The principle of one man, one vote, will be reestablished. That is to say, it will make honest politicians come out to be fielded by their political parties. And, when people vote, they will know that their votes will count and the person they voted for will be declared winner.

The international community will take Nigeria very serious in the quest of moving the country forward and dispensing the dividend of democracy to its citizens. One decision will change the economic outlook of Nigeria. Investors looking to do business in Nigeria will build confidence that the government they are dealing with is to be trusted and did not rig themselves to power.

Believe me, this alone will be a huge plus for the people because it will restore sanity to the polity. Furthermore, it will eliminate corruption in INEC and possibly sanitise the idea of bias in the system.

How would you view our democracy if things fail to go the way of your party and its candidate despite all you have pointed out?

If the constitutional breaches by the APC and its candidate are mistakenly overlooked by the judiciary, it will be catastrophic for the country. Believe me, it will mean the end of democracy in Nigeria. Mind you that currently in the world democratic index of 10, Nigerian democracy is four. This simply means that Nigeria is practicing a democratic system that is below the half mark of actual democracy.

Now, imagine if Tinubu is still upheld by the judiciary as president. There will be no respect of law and it will signal to the whole world that Nigeria is not serious. It will imply that in Nigeria, one can kill, maim, destroy property, and still be declared winner. It means that forging documents and lying under oath is acceptable. The norm for politicians will be ‘you can do anything and get away with it.’

It will mean that the supposed unbiased umpire should become biased and always take side with the ruling party and nothing will happen. It will also mean that the peoples vote will not count during election, and I am afraid that there may not be Nigeria as we know it. Now, if that is not chaos, tell me what is?