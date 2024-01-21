Tinubu Has Proven to Be a Mature Democrat, Says Dungurawa

Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, in this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, speaks on many issues concerning his party, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu

Now that you are victorious at the Supreme Court, what is the party’s plan ahead?

I am Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa the Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Actually, our party is a progressive party. The party is basically for the development of our people and our state. It is even based on this quality that the people gave us their mandate and votes for us. Alhamdulillah, our victory has been restored by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Going by what happened in the last eight months after the election, from Tribunal to Appeal Court, to Supreme Court, it really made us become even stronger and to be more committed to doing the right things. This is considering the milestones we have crossed so far. Actually, those we contested against us lack the true fear of God Almighty and have very low integrity. All they are after is not the interest of the electorate; all they want is for their personal whims and caprices be actualised.

What impact does the verdict have on Kano State?

Alhamdulillah, with the verdict of the Supreme Court, democracy has been restored in Kano in particular and in Nigeria at large. They have also restored normalcy in Kano State. In fact, they have also restored normalcy in Nigeria at large because Kano State is the most populous state in Nigeria. It is more of a mini-Nigeria because there is no tribe that is not in Kano. I assure you that all the tribes existing in Nigeria are represented here in Kano. We are very accommodating here and we are peace-loving people as well. Anybody that comes to live in Kano is always welcomed. In fact, this is the secret that made Kano what it is today. Even as we don’t have a border with the sea here, and our airport is affected by political interests, the city is still growing bigger and bigger every day. The Supreme Court judgement that took place on Friday, 12th January, 2024, has raised our belief that there is still hope for a better Nigeria.

The Supreme Court Justices were disgruntled by the performance of the lower court judges and warned against wrongdoings in the judiciary. Justice Okoro in particular lamented over this and expressed bitterness against it. The respected justices did the right thing and restored our stolen mandate, the mandate of the people of Kano. The Supreme Court returned our 165,000 votes to Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf which were earlier invalidated by the lower court. This made him the leading candidate. More so, we cannot do without thanking His Excellency the Executive President of the Fed- eral Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu who led by example and ensured that there was no interference in the judgement. You could see that by countenance of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party we contested against in Kano State. He was the one we took over the government from after winning them in the polls. So, he had interest in whatever is going to happen in Kano State.

He wanted to endure that his party was placed back in power by all means. But alhamdulillah, our President displayed a high level of maturity and leadership quality where he showed Nigerians that he is a true democrat. He left the justices to do the right thing and never influenced their decisions in any way. Alhamdulillah, Kano is at peace as the elected Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been restored. He was voted by the people. We thank God Almighty for actualising our dreams and making our struggles for the past eight months a success.

How would you describe this current achievement of your party?

It is now history. We all know what happened. The candidate of the APC had con- ceded defeat when we won the election eight months ago. He came out publicly to congratulate the winner and wished him well. But to everyone’s dismay, he turned around and hid behind his party saying it was his decision to challenge the election and not his. He said he didn’t take the matter to the court, but his party did. We also saw them holding prayer sessions in so many places seeking God Almighty to make them victorious and remove the duly elected governor and replace him as their candidate. But they have lost the election. This is a democracy. In democracy, whether you score 49 and I score 50 that one vote makes a difference. That is democracy, it is the government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is the government formed by the people, decisions taken by the people and the benefits go to the people.

So, there is no how you can say by all means you are going to take over the mandate of the people of the state because the party voted for is not of the central government. It’s wrong. Thank God the federal government is being led by a matured politician who has spent all his life struggling for democracy. Nigerians should be proud that they are having a very transparent government. Definitely Nigerians are happy with this administration of Bola Ahmad Tinubu who allows things to take the right course without any interference. This is a quality we lacked as a nation under previous leaders. A lot of things were done wrongly die to lack of political maturity and lack of commitment to the nation.

We can see how President Tinubu sacked two ministers that engaged in corrupt acts trying to syphon public funds, he suspended an Executive Secretary for the same reason. This is what we want to be seeing in this country. In like manner, here in Kano, a Managing Director that forged documents to do away with public funds was suspended by the governor, likewise the Managing Director of Kano Radio that refused to follow due process in the auctioning of some government-owned property was also suspended. The same step was taken on one of his aides at the cabinet office who engaged in fraudulent acts while distributing palliatives to the people, he was suspended by the governor. We are here to do the right things, to put governance on the right track.

We want to discourage people from taking things for granted when they are given appointments. You should know that you are under the watch of the governor and the watch of the people of Kano state. Whosoever is caught wanting will definitely be dealt with, we no longer take things for granted.

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgement, it was rumoured that you had an agreement with the APC that you would move to the party, that was why your mandate was restored. How true is it?

I cannot comment on this question because you called it a rumour; because rumour is created by an enemy and spread to the ignorant and accepted by a fool. I don’t want to be one of these three categories of people I mentioned. As you mentioned is just a rumour and I cannot make any comment on rumour. How I wish there is an authentic evidence to that, an authentic source of the information, then maybe I can see if it is worthy of me commenting on or not. But as you call it rumour, I don’t want to be associated with rumour. As a matured person and a leader, I should not be seen associating with rumour mongering.

We understand the local government election is around the corner. It is said that the local government chairmen will step down in the first week of February and another election will be held. How prepared is the NNPP?

You can see we have conducted elections under the leadership of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is our mentor and everybody knows that he is an idol of democracy. He is not associated with violence or cheating. He is a true democrat. They share so many things in common with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, in fact they started politics together. They joined politics in 1991, where Kwankwaso became a Deputy Speaker when Tinubu was a senator. Kwankwaso contested under PDP while Tinubu contested under AD and they both won election. He became the governor of Lagos State and Kwankwaso became the governor of Kano state. They were also at the constitutional conference together.

They came together in 2013 and formed the APC together where they took over the government from President Goodluck Jonathan. Their relationship had been there for more than 30 years ago. Their relationship is not a day’s journey, they have been together for long. Our governor here is a product of the Kwankwasiyya Movement; he is a carbon copy of Kwankwaso. Abba Kabir Yusuf is a true democrat. Being a personal staff of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, he was mentored to be an outstanding democratic figure. Because of this, I assure you that if the election is hold it will be free and fair. You can see his democratic prowess yourself. When we came to power we met the local government chairmen that were elected under the previous APC regime. Seeing that they were voted into office we didn’t alter their government, we allowed them to continue. Even now as I am speaking to you, they are still the chairmen of the local government. We respect what the people want and consider everybody irrespective of his inclination.

There is a reason why God has made them what they are. Everything is God’s work and if you think what God is doing is wrong then you are in problem. These things are time bound. With God, they have less than a month to go. Once they finish that is all. Nobody will ask you why they are sacked because they have completed their tenures in office. More so, in a similar case, we met a whole Head of Service in the state appointed by the previous government and because of our maturity he is allowed to continue his rightful job. When it is time for him to retire we will restore him as an adviser to the state. This is to show you how mature we are. Anybody or any party that looks at a civil servant as his personal belonging is wrong.

Because, this is a career choice. We chose to become politicians, they chose to become civil servants. That is why you don’t see civil servants retiring when the previous government left office. Some of the civil servants were employed by the military and they are still serving, some by the PDP, some by the APC and they are all serving. We have the maturity to continue carrying everyone along as well.

So should we expect a free and fair local government election when the time comes?

Yes of course, and I mean it. Wait and see.