Tinubu Has Not Favoured C’River In Appointments – APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Barr. Alphonsus Eba, has expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the state’s poor representation in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the South-South APC Constitutional Amendment Public Hearing held in Calabar on Monday, Eba lamented that despite the party’s loyalty, Cross River State has not benefited significantly from federal appointments.

“I want to appeal to Mr. President to please give us some consideration,” Eba said. “Our governor is a beast of burden. He can be called for national duty, but our state does not have any meaningful reflection at the national level.

“For instance, Cross River State is not represented at the national level by virtue of appointments. We do not have any Director-General or anyone occupying a position of responsibility in this government,” he added.

The event, convened by the APC Constitution Review Committee chaired by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, brought together party stakeholders from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers States.

In his remarks, the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom, emphasized the importance of the party’s constitution as the foundation of its unity, stability, and growth.

According to Giadom, “This amendment process is not just a legal procedure but a democratic exercise that invites the voices of all members. It should reflect our collective will, uphold inclusivity, and ensure that our constitution mirrors the diversity of our great country.”

Representing Governor Bassey Otu, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, commended the initiative, describing the review as a demonstration of APC’s commitment to democratic principles and institutional reforms.

“The constitution is the only safeguard of our liberties,” Ayambem said. “This hearing proves that the APC remains open to all and determined to build a stronger, sustainable structure for the next fifty years.”

Several party leaders, including former APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Etta, also submitted memoranda to the committee for consideration at the national level.

The Forum of APC State Chairmen, represented by Bayelsa State Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, proposed the inclusion of state chairmen in the party’s national caucus to ensure effective participation of states without APC governors.

Similarly, a member of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) community, Dr. Juliana Diwa, advocated a mandatory five percent inclusion quota in all party structures and elective positions to promote equity and participation.

Cross River Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Odey, who joined the session later, commended the deliberations and assured that the state government would support the review process initiated under the directive of President Bola Tinubu.