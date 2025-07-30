Tinubu Has Kept His Promises, Say Northern Govs

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) Chairman Inuwa Yahaya has said President Bola Tinubu has kept the promises made in 2023, adding, “he is still keeping them”.

The Gombe State governor said this at a twoday Interactive Session on Government-citizens’ Engagement Organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) at the Arewa House yesterday in Kaduna.

He said the theme of the programme, ‘Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-citizens’ Engagement for National Unity’, speaks to the very heart of what makes democracy meaningful.

According to him, true democracy and good governance are not a one-way street, but a continuous dialogue between leaders and citizens.

Yahaya said: “Forums like this are crucial to building public trust and strengthening citizens participation in governance. “They are not just meant to showcase achievements, but to create spaces where citizens can question, suggest, and hold power accountable.

“As leaders, we must have the humility to accept our mistakes where we err, and make adjustments where possible, based on the needs and feedback of the people. “As we review engage with representatives of the Federal Government, let us do so with fairness and wisdom.”

The governor added that the North’s partnership with Tinubu’s administration had yielded concrete results, from infrastructure to security to governance.