Tinubu Has Kept His Promise To Provide Security – Bwala

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday, said that President Tinubu’s administration has kept its promise to Nigerians to provide security in the country.

Bwala who made the remark during an interview on Channels Television said insecurity had been degraded to a large extent.

According to him, what Nigerians currently see are criminal tendencies that do not correlate with whether someone is governing well or not, because they exist in every part of the world.

On the state of the economy, he said Nigeria was on a path to full recovery and the improvement in the country’s revenue had allowed governors to experience what he described as their era of oil boom, under Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “He made promises in electricity, but let me tell you, look at the fundamentals. Number one promise, the security of life and the welfare of the people shall be the responsibility of the government.

“Look at us having a programme like this; before, you know how you would have moved in this country. Let me ask you, by extension, the Nigerian people.

“Recently, we’ve been having a series of problems in Benue. Has it not gone down? We have had in Plateau. Has it not gone down?

“Look at the IPOB issue, unknown gunmen. You know, 2022, 2023, the case of murder there. You know how they were kidnapping people coming to people’s houses in the heart of the town.

“Insecurity has been degraded to a large extent. What we are seeing in Nigeria is criminal tendencies that have no core relationship with whether somebody is governing well or not, because it exists in every part of this world.”