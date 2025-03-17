Tinubu Has Given Nigeria’s Major Challenges Good Fight –Northern Group

Share

A northern interest group, Gamji Heritage, has commended President Bola Tinubu for giving some of the major challenges facing the country a good fight in the last 22 months.

President-General of the group, Malam Ahmed Abdullahi, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Gamji Heritage is a pressure group from northern Nigeria dedicated to preserving the legacies of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, with its membership cutting across religious and political lines from the 19 northern states.

According to him, the expectations of Nigerians from Tinubu are too high, adding that they want the president to solve all the problems confronting the country in one day.

He, however, said there was no denying the fact that Tinubu had given some of the challenges a good fight since his assumption of office as president.

For instance, he said the Tinubu-led administration had done well in the fight against corruption, insecurity, terrorism and banditry, among others.

Abdullahi said meeting the country’s expectations required much work, adding that all hands must be on deck to achieve an all-sector growth for the country.

The president-general, who is a former Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development in Lagos, also stressed the need for government officials to do more in bringing the desired change.

