Tinubu Has Broken Jinx Of S’East Marginalisation — Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has credited President Bola Tinubu with breaking what he described as the longstanding jinx of political and infrastructural marginalization of the South-East region.

Speaking at a civic reception held in his honour by the Okposi Okwu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Umahi expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for what he called a fairer distribution of the dividends of democracy across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Over the years, leaders and stakeholders from the South-East have repeatedly voiced concerns over what they viewed as political exclusion and underrepresentation in the allocation of federal infrastructure projects, despite the region’s status as one of Nigeria’s three major ethnic blocs.

However, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji, the minister commended Tinubu for reversing this trend.

READ ALSO:

“The Minister thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for breaking the jinx of marginalization in the South-East through equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy,” the statement read in part.

Umahi also noted that his own appointment as Minister of Works, a position he highlighted as historically unprecedented for someone from the South-East marked a significant step toward greater inclusion in national governance.

His remarks come just a week after he publicly declared that both President Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, would serve full eight-year terms in office, signalling confidence in the current administration’s leadership and stability.

Share