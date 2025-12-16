Tinubu Happy With PAP’s Scholarship Scheme, Says Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said President Bola Tinubu is happy with the significant achievements recorded by the agency in the Niger Delta in about two years.

He spoke at the flag-off of the fourth batch of the two-day “Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Mediation Training for PAP Stakeholders” organised by the agency in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on Monday.

The PAP, had in July and August 2025, successfully conducted a similar capacity-building workshop for three batches of its stakeholders at the same military facility.

Otuaro, who said the president is delighted with the agency’s expanded scholarship scheme, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and peacebuilding process in the Niger Delta, urged stakeholders to maintain their position as key players in the region’s peace and development.

According to him, President Tinubu is very supportive of the programme because of his strong desire for the region to enjoy sustainable peace, stability and development.

He reiterated that the workshop is a vital component of the PAP’s peace process with all stakeholders as important partners in the peace initiative.

He stressed that the participants are not only partners for peace, but also the President’s peace ambassadors. The PAP boss also applauded the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his strategic support to strengthen the programme’s initiatives and enable it to achieve the intended objectives for the people of the region.