The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said that President Bola Tinubu is happy with the significant achievements recorded by the agency in the Niger Delta in about two years.

He spoke at the flag-off of the fourth batch of the two-day “Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Mediation Training for PAP Stakeholders” organised by the agency in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on Monday.

The PAP had in July and August 2025 successfully conducted a similar capacity-building workshop for three batches of its stakeholders at the same military facility.

Otuaro, who said the President is delighted with the agency’s expanded scholarship scheme, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and peacebuilding process in the Niger Delta, urged stakeholders to maintain their position as key players in the region’s peace and development.

According to him, His Excellency, President Tinubu is very supportive of the programme because of his strong desire for the region to enjoy sustainable peace, stability and development.

A statement signed by Mr Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme stated that the workshop is a vital component of the PAP’s peace process with all stakeholders as important partners in the peace initiative.

He stressed that the participants are not only partners for peace, but also the President’s peace ambassadors.

The PAP boss also applauded the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his strategic support to strengthen the programme’s initiatives and enable it to achieve the intended objectives for the people of the region.

While declaring the workshop open, Otuaro said, “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, is very happy with what we have achieved so far in one year and nine months.

“As stakeholders, you should continue to be key players in the peace and development of the Niger Delta, which His Excellency has been very supportive of and desirous of.

“The objective behind this training is to ensure that all of us are partners in every peace effort in the Niger Delta. This initiative is also to give you a sense of belonging.

“When we organised this workshop in July and August this year, we assured stakeholders that more people would also participate in the training. We don’t want to do the PAP’s work alone.

“It is a process of putting our heads together to ensure that the region is peaceful and united. When we are united, Mr President will do more for the region.

“We must also realise that peace starts from our communities; you all are leaders in your own rights. I know and acknowledge the support that the Office has received since we came on board.

“This leadership workshop is part of our peacebuilding process and is designed to ensure that peace is sustained in our region.

“Since we came on board, we have redirected the Programme towards our people and for the next generation. We have achieved a lot.

“This 2025-2026 academic session, we have sent 4,500 students, our future leaders, on scholarships to universities within Nigeria. We are doing this to invest in the future of our region.”

Otuaro said that his leadership would not be distracted by the smear campaign of some anti-Niger Delta elements who were angry that the programme had been taken to the people of the region, saying “nobody will hold the region to ransom.”

He further urged stakeholders not to be manipulated by political merchants, but to massively support President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid because of his clear agenda for the region.

Otuaro enjoined the stakeholders to participate actively in the workshop and utilise the lessons they would gain to strengthen peace and development in their communities and the Niger Delta in general.

He also expressed appreciation to the management of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, resource persons, and the President of AANDEC, Rear Admiral Ndidi Agholor (retd.), for partnering with the PAP to deepen the peace process in the region.