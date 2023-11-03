Tinubu Hands Over APC Flags To Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber Candidates

President Bola Tinubu has handed over the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the candidates of the party ahead of the November 11th off-season election in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states. Bayelsa’s Timipre Sylva, Imo’s Hope Uzodinma and Kogi’s Usman Ododo received the flags in the presence of the party’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and other members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Speaking at the presentation, the President said: “All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well.” Speaking to newsmen after the presentation by the President, the APC Chairman said they have campaigned widely in the three states and was ready to go through the elections on November 11.

Uzodinma, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, who is also running for a second term in Imo, said public opinion had already judged the ruling party as the one to beat in the three states. Sylva, in his comments, said the ruling opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State came to power through the back door in 2019.

According to him, Governor Douye Diri would lose the governorship poll in the state because he had failed to deliver good governance in his first tenure. Ododo, who was enthusiastic about his chance of winning the governorship election in Kogi, said the recent Court ruling in favour of Natasha ApotiUduaghan of the PDP as the Senator-elect for Kogi- central would not affect his chance at the polls He equally clarified that he was not related to the incumbent governor as is being speculated.

According to him, even though they both hail from the same local government, they come from different districts.