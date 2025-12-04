Tinubu, Hajiya Aliyu Distribute N64m Grants To Mark World Disability Day 

As the world observed the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Bola Tinubu, disbursed N50 million in Sokoto State to empower persons living with disabilities.

Represented by the wife of the Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, the First Lady explained that the gesture, implemented across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, is aimed at promoting self-reliance among persons with disabilities through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Under the programme, 250 beneficiaries in each state receive N200,000 grants, with a nationwide total of 9,500 persons benefiting from N1.9 billion.

Senator Tinubu highlighted that over the past two years, the RHI has supported more than 100,000 women, petty traders, and small business owners, including persons with disabilities, with direct financial grants to boost their businesses.

She also noted the initiative’s contributions in agriculture, education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief for widows, orphans, and victims of communal clashes.

Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu announced an additional N2 million donation to seven associations of persons with disabilities in Sokoto State to further empower their members.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Disability Matters, Umar Muhammad Sabon Birni, stated that the state government has increased monthly stipends for registered persons with disabilities from N6,500 to N10,000, currently benefiting 6,679 individuals. Plans are underway to register more beneficiaries.

He also highlighted other interventions by the Ahmed Aliyu administration, including Ramadan feeding centres and the provision of 1,000 hand-cycles to persons with disabilities.

In his goodwill message, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his people-oriented projects and assured continued support from the Sultanate Council.

The event also featured a para-soccer match between teams representing the Governor and his wife, in which the First Lady’s team emerged victorious 2–1.

The Sokoto Para-Soccer Team presented a trophy to the Governor’s wife, celebrating her team’s win over competitors from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States.