President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, a respected elder statesman and politician, on his 99th birthday.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu lauded Yakassai’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s development and his lifelong commitment to public service.

He extolled Alhaji Yakassai’s pivotal role in Northern Nigeria’s growth and the nation’s broader progress.

The President acknowledged his legacy as a human rights advocate and former Parliamentary Liaison Officer during the Second Republic under President Shehu Shagari.

Tinubu emphasized that Yakassai’s critiques and policy recommendations have significantly influenced governance, fostering societal dialogue and understanding.

As a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Yakassai received Tinubu’s appreciation for his unwavering support during the recent elections and his faith in the administration’s vision for unity and prosperity.

Tinubu reaffirmed his dedication to serving Nigerians and pledged not to betray the trust placed in him.

The President expressed prayers for Yakassai’s continued health and vitality and looked forward to the celebration of his centenary next year.

