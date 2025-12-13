Tinubu Hails Wike As Top Cabinet Performer

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, on his birthday, describing him as one of the shining stars in his cabinet and an exceptional performer.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Wike’s audacity, resilience and result-oriented leadership, noting that his work continues to redefine infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

Tinubu thanked God for Wike’s life, which he said has been marked by purpose, service and courage, and commended the former Rivers State governor for defying obstacles and delivering tangible results.

The President highlighted the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory under Wike’s leadership, citing the recent breakthrough in the long-delayed Apo-Karshi Road project, which had stalled for 14 years.

He said Wike’s can-do attitude and commitment to excellence have made him a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that his performance has proven that his reputation as “Mr Project” goes beyond Rivers State.

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, developing infrastructure in the Federal Capital as never seen before,” Tinubu said. “I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party.”

The President wished the FCT Minister a happy birthday and prayed for renewed strength and good health as he continues to serve the nation.