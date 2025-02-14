Tinubu Hails Wale Oke For Re-Emerging As PFN President

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended Bishop Francis Wale Oke for his consistency in promoting religious harmony in the country as he reemerged the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Bishop Oke is a respected religious leader and author. He is the presiding bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, which he founded in 1983.

He is also the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU). The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) re-elected him at the 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja.

Tinubu also congratulated the Christian faithful and commended Bishop Oke for his consistent effort in promoting religious harmony and national renaissance, as demonstrated in his ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement’.

