Tinubu Hails Uzodinma As True Progressive On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has praised Imo State Governor and Progressive Governors Forum Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, as a true representation of a progressive leader on his birthday.

In a tribute on Thursday, Tinubu described Uzodinma as “an ambassador of Renewed Hope, a beacon of unity, and a force for positive change,” highlighting his commitment to national unity and development.

He commended Uzodinma’s leadership, noting steady progress in Imo State since 2020, with remarkable achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security. Tinubu also lauded his affable nature, problem-solving ability, and capacity to inspire loyalty.

“On this joyous birthday, I join family, friends, and the people of Imo State in celebrating him and wish him many more years of good health and greater service to our country,” Tinubu wrote.

