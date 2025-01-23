Tinubu Hails Thisday’s Eloquent Testimonies To Creativity At 30

Share

President Tinubu has said numerous awards received by THISDAY Newspapers, its editors and writers were eloquent testimonies to the newspaper’s creativity as she celebrates her 30th Anniversary.

The President said this yesterday in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, to the management and staff as they marked the milestone.

Onanuga said: “Founded on January 22, 1995, by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the media organisation has earned a reputation as a newspaper of record in Nigeria, delivering in-depth coverage of national and global events.

“The President commends the newspaper for its commitment to the ideals of free enterprise, democracy, and innovative use of technology and for nurturing many notable names in the media industry.

“President Tinubu states that the numerous awards the publication, its editors, and writers have received over the years are an eloquent testament to the newspaper’s creativity. President Tinubu wishes THISDAY Newspapers continued progress in the years to come.”

