Tinubu Hails Somefun’s Outstanding Performance At NSITF

The Federal Government has commended the former integrity, transparency and transformative leadership of Adebayo Somefun as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The government praised the exceptional achievements during his tenure at NSITF. In a letter signed by the current NSITF Managing Director, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, the commendation approved by President Bola Tinubu recognised Somefun’s dedication, innovation, and outstanding stewardship in repositioning the Fund.

Tinubu commended Somefun’s substantial improvement in contributions to fulfill the Fund’s statutory obligations.

On staff welfare and workplace reform, the letter praised the resolution of longstanding promotion issues and clearance of salary arrears to boost staff morale and procurement of vital office equipment and creation of a conducive work environment under Somefun’s leadership.

It also recognised his strategic collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), leading to the integration of ECS Compliance Certificates into national contract bidding procedures—significantly increasing compliance and contributions, maintenance of peaceful and productive labor relations throughout his tenure and successful reclamation of NSITF properties nationwide.

The letter noted that staff motivation and commitment under Somefun’s leadership reached commendable levels, resulting in minimal attrition and increased productivity.

“Your commitment to excellence and teamwork was inspiring, and your contributions are truly valued. “On behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, and the NSITF Board, please accept our sincerest appreciation”, the letter read.

