Tinubu Hails Shettima’s Contributions To Nation-Building

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated renowned political scientist and development expert, Dr Kole Shettima, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu praised Dr Shettima who serves as the Director of the MacArthur Foundation for Africa, for his unwavering dedication to nation-building and social justice.

President Tinubu lauded his significant contributions to democracy, human rights, and social development in Nigeria.

“Dr. Shettima is a notable scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and the advancement of human rights, peace, and justice,” the statement read.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the role of the MacArthur Foundation in mentoring a new generation of non-state actors and supporting both governmental and non-governmental organizations in tackling key developmental challenges in Nigeria.

The Foundation has been instrumental in promoting good governance, transparency, education, and social development, working closely with local institutions to drive positive change.

As Dr. Shettima marks his 65th year, President Tinubu prayed for his continued good health and further contributions to humanity.

“President Tinubu prays for good health for Dr. Shettima as he continues to rededicate himself to the service of humanity,” the statement concluded.

