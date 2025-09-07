Tinubu Hails Shettima, Masha Over NES Honours

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated his Vice, Kashim Shettima, former Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Dr Iyabo Masha and other Nigerians following the conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

President Tinubu in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu Congratulates VP Shettima, Dr Iyabo Masha, Others On Conferment As Fellows Of The Nigerian Economic Society’ said Nigerians are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

Issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said the honours, to be conferred on Monday, September 8, stand as a recognition of their outstanding service, intellectual depth, and dedication to driving Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

He added that the honourary award highlighted their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research, and development.

The statement partly read, “Your passion, innovation, and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds.”

Tinubu praised Shettima for his visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with particular emphasis on inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development

The President also commended Dr Iyabo Masha, a distinguished economist and Director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development, for receiving the honour.

Masha, who served on Nigeria’s eight-member Presidential Economic Advisory Council between 2019 and 2022, was recognised for her expertise in shaping national economic policy.

President Tinubu described the award as well-deserved, adding that it serves as a source of inspiration for young economists, researchers, and policy analysts across the country.

The President urged the newly inducted Fellows to continue applying their expertise toward Nigeria’s economic recovery, inclusive prosperity, and enhanced global competitiveness.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with experts and institutions to drive sustainable growth and create shared opportunities for Nigerians.