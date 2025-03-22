Tinubu Congratulates Sen Adighije On 80th Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended his congratulatory wishes to the former Senator representing the Abia Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, Senator Chris Adighije, on his 80th birthday.

President Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the statement, the President hailed Adighije as a respected politician, scholar, and administrator.

Tinubu commended Adighije who served as Federal Commissioner for Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission from 2010 to 2015 dedication to nation-building, promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The President extolled Adighije’s diligence and resourcefulness, stating that these fine qualities were evident in his varied positions over the decades.

Tinubu wished the elder statesman many more years of good health and happiness on this momentous occasion.

“Pa Adighije has a long, meritorious record of service.

“He represented Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2003 to 2007 and served as Federal Commissioner for Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission from 2010 to 2015.

“In July 2020, he was appointed pro-chancellor and chairman of the council at the Federal University of Lokoja.” the statement added

