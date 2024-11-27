…Tinubu Hails Revitalisation Of Refinery

Share

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the revitalization of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

Congratulating the company for the commencement of petroleum product loading from the facility yesterday, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to energy sufficiency and security in the country.

He equally charged the company to reactivate Warri and Kaduna refineries as soon as possible. According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President acknowledged the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all the refineries and expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing the critical project.

He equally commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

The President underscored his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption.

