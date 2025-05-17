Tinubu Hails Renowned Educationist, Mary Lar At 90

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended congratulations to the renowned educationist and former Nigerian ambassador to the Netherlands, Professor Mary Lar, on her 90th birthday.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised Prof. Lar for her groundbreaking contributions to education, diplomacy, and national development.

Tinubu also commended her service as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Netherlands and her support during the tenure of her late husband, the first civilian governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lar.

The President described her as a pace-setter and dedicated nation-builder, and also applauded Prof. Lar’s lasting impact on Nigeria’s educational and diplomatic sectors.

“The President wished her continued good health and a long life, and hoped that she would remain a source of inspiration through her community service and mentorship,” it added.

Born on May 15, 1935, in Langtang, Plateau State, Prof. Lar is widely respected for her lifelong dedication to teaching and mentoring generations of Nigerian students.

She began her career in government secondary schools before moving into academia, eventually becoming the first female professor from Northern Nigeria—an achievement that paved the way for many others.

