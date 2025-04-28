Tinubu Hails Remo Stars’ NPFL Victory

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) title, describing the achievement as a milestone that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

Tinubu hailed the historic victory secured just four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, coaching crew, and management.

The President praised the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.

He expressed hope that their example would inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams with tenacity and optimism.

Tinubu also commended the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname.

He lauded Soname’s investment in grassroots football, exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne, which has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

As Nigeria’s champions, Remo Stars will now represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

The President urged the team to deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus in pursuit of continental honours.

Tinubu also called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation’s hopes onto the African stage.

Share